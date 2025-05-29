Pokémon Legends: Z-A Drops This October—Here’s Everything You Need to Know

Mega Evolutions return, Lumiose City awaits, and the countdown to your next great Pokémon adventure begins. Big news for Pokémon fans: Pokémon Legends: Z-A is officially launching on October 16, 2025 for both Nintendo Switch and the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2. Legends: Z-A will be available for preorder starting June 5 on the Nintendo eShop, with upgrade packs offered for Switch players who want to bump up to the Switch 2 version later.

Set in a modern-day Lumiose City—familiar territory for fans of Pokémon X & Y—this title takes a bold new approach, blending real-time combat with RPG elements in a single-city setting.

The return of Mega Evolution, a fan-favourite mechanic from Generation VI, is front and centre.

The game’s cover art, recently revealed, showcases trainers and their partner Pokémon facing off against a Mega-Evolved Pokémon under Lumiose City’s night sky.

Also confirmed: Chikorita, Tepig, and Totodile will be the game’s starter Pokémon, marking a nostalgic yet fresh twist to the series.

Gameplay teasers show trainers leaping between rooftops, promising a dynamic open-world experience in line with Legends: Arceus.

To celebrate the announcement, Pokémon Center has launched a new line of Mega Evolution merchandise, including giant pins of Mega Charizard X and Y, and apparel featuring Mega Gengar, Mega Venusaur, and more.

A gift-with-purchase promotion also begins next month—fans who preorder Z-A from Pokémon Center in the U.S., U.K., or Canada will receive a random Sitting Cuties plush of Chikorita, Tepig, or Totodile, while supplies last.

And there’s more on the horizon. A new Pokémon Presents livestream is scheduled for July 22, where even more juicy details about Pokémon Legends: Z-A are expected to drop.

You’ll be able to catch the broadcast on the official Pokémon YouTube channel.

Whether you’re nostalgic for Kalos or hyped for the next big Switch title, the countdown to Pokémon Legends: Z-A has officially begun.

Mark your calendars, prep your Poké Balls, and get ready—Pokémon Legends: Z-A is shaping up to be one of the biggest Pokémon adventures yet.