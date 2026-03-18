The full Life is Strange: Reunion Soundtrack has been confirmed

The Life is Strange soundtrack has long been integral to the game’s most memorable moments.

Life is Strange: Reunion is no different.

The complete soundtrack will feature LCD Soundsystem, Foals, Holly Humberstone, Etta Marcus and more, according to NME.

The games have spanned many years and musical eras for our protagonists Chloe and Max.

Their reunion will bring back fan favourite musical moments and artists, from Foals, to Daughter, along with many others.

Other iconic features have included Bright Eyes, Phoebe Bridgers, Wolf Alice, José González, and Angus and Julia Stone, to name a few.

Daughter even created a whole score for Life is Strange: Before the Storm.

These games, featuring tracks from the best that indie-rock has to offer, have contributed to the music tastes of a whole subsection of gamers.

But the real excitement comes with the new tracks created for the game by indie stars Holly Humberstone and Etta Marcus.

“I played Life is Strange throughout my adolescence, a time that is so formative,” said Marcus.

“I remember listening to the soundtrack on the way home from school and how it introduced me to some of my favourite artists.”

Here’s the full soundtrack for Life is Strange: Reunion

Holly Humberstone – ‘Embers In The Sky’

Daughter – ‘Isolation’

The Falling – ‘You Faded’

Lanterns on the Lake – ‘A Fitting Ending’

Tessa Rose Jackson – ‘I Just Wanna Feel’

Etta Marcus – ‘Let It Happen, Let It Go’

Girl In Red – ‘I’ll Die Anyway’

Tessa Rose Jackson – ‘Past Life’

Elora & Luciano Rossi – ‘Blood Moon’

Foals – ‘Spanish Sahara’

Sparklehorse & PJ Harvey – ‘Piano Fire’

IDLES & LCD Soundsystem – ‘Dancer’

Tessa Rose Jackson – ‘I Just Wanna Feel’

Luciano Rossi & Elora – ‘Blood Moon’

Tessa Rose Jackson – ‘Past Life’

Nick Hill – ‘You Faded’

Luciano Rossi & Eva Liu – ‘Hold Your Nightmares Close’

Mark Underdown & Nick Hill – ‘Lost in the Meaning’

Tessa Rose Jackson – ‘I Miss You Baby’

Nick Hill – ‘Hologram’

Tessa Rose Jackson – ‘Through the Middle’

Tessa Rose Jackson – ‘Past Life (Midnight Version)’

Glenn Herweijer – ‘Where Is the Fire’

Luciano Rossi – ‘Fall Montage’

Glenn Herweijer – ‘What’s in the Box’

Luciano Rossi – ‘Saying Goodbye’

Tessa Rose Jackson – ‘The Observatory’

Tessa Rose Jackson – ‘The Roadside’