Life is Strange TV series receives official casting announcement 

This action will have consequences…

Prime Video’s Life is Strange TV show was first announced last September.

Since then, fans have been speculating as to who would play our lead partners in time.

Now, the cast has been revealed.

Maisy Stella (My Old Ass) will star as rebellious punk-rocker Chloe Price.

Television Newcomer Tatum Grace Hopkins will star as the introverted hipster photographer Max Caulfield.

The casting has been well received by the devoted fanbase, with Hopkins’ social media already blowing up with fans geeking over her resemblance to Max.

The show is being delivered by the Life is Strange game’s publisher, Square Enix, along with Story Kitchen, LuckyChap, and Amazon MGM Studios producing.

It will be written by Charlie Covell, also acting as executive producer and showrunner.

This all comes following the announcement of “Life is Strange: Reunion” – the final instalment in Max and Chloe’s story, which arrives later this month.

Player choice is fundamental to Life is Strange, and the storyline can be drastically different from player to player.

If you aren’t familiar, Max has some serious, time bending powers, and this lets the player explore multiple possibilities in the game.

Fans, as a result, are conspiring as to what path the show might take, and if it will create a ‘canon’ storyline for the Life is Strange universe.

Most of all, we’re wondering how the show will go about that massive final choice, among others, (no spoilers, iykyk.)

LIS fans are historically divided on which choice to make at the end of the game, meaning that around half the viewers may be forced to face the alternate ending to what they chose.

Fans are definitely hoping that the writers are on their side of the debate, to say the least.

Perhaps, true to the essence of the game, we still won’t receive a definitive answer for the canonical ending for our protagonists.

Perhaps, fate is still in our hands.