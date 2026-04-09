Where to watch Beef Season 2 in Australia (and when it drops)

The chaos shifts from road rage to country club warfare — and you won’t have to wait long

If you’ve been waiting for Beef to return, you’re officially in the final stretch. Season 2 lands this week, and it’s trading suburban tension for something a little more polished — and a lot more cutthroat.

Where to watch Beef Season 2 in Australia

Season 2 premieres Thursday, April 16, 2026, streaming exclusively on Netflix in Australia.

All 8 episodes drop at once, so you can burn through the whole thing in a single sitting – no weekly rollout this time.

What Beef Season 2 is about

The show’s officially gone anthology, meaning we’re leaving Danny and Amy behind and stepping into a completely new mess.

This time, the drama unfolds inside an elite country club, where class tension, power dynamics, and private grudges collide.

What starts as a single altercation quickly spirals into something much bigger, like blackmail, fractured relationships, and a slow unraveling beneath all that polished wealth.

Beef Season 2 Cast

– Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan play a volatile power couple at the centre of it all

– Charles Melton and Cailee Spaeny are the staffers who get caught in the fallout

– Youn Yuh-jung and Song Kang-ho round things out as the club’s ultra-wealthy power players

It’s less about explosive road rage this time, more about the kind that simmers under the surface — quieter, but just as destructive.

If Season 1 worked for you, this isn’t more of the same — but that’s kind of the point.

Either way, come April 16, your next binge is sorted.