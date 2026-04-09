Noah Kahan locks in massive Aussie dates for The Great Divide World Tour

Kahan’s biggest shows yet land this September, with arena runs across Australia and New Zealand

Noah Kahan is bringing his biggest headline shows to Australia this year, officially announcing the international leg of The Great Divide World Tour — and it’s a big one.

Fresh off selling over a million tickets across North America, the Noah Kahan tour will hit Australia and New Zealand from late September, kicking off in Melbourne before rolling through major cities including back-to-back nights at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena.

It’s a sharp step up in scale for Kahan locally, moving from theatres to full arena runs — a reflection of just how far Stick Season pushed him into global territory.

The tour lands just months after the release of his upcoming album The Great Divide, out April 24, which is already shaping up to be one of the year’s biggest indie-folk releases. The title track has made an immediate impact, debuting high on global charts and continuing the momentum of ‘Stick Season,’ which dominated charts across the UK, Australia and beyond.

There’s also more context around this moment than just the music. Kahan’s new documentary, Noah Kahan: Out of Body, drops April 13 via Netflix, tracking his rise from cult favourite to stadium-level artist — and the pressure that comes with it.

Support across the tour will come from Michael Marcagi, Bella Kay and Mon Rovîa on select dates, rounding out a lineup that leans into the same emotionally grounded, indie-adjacent space Kahan’s built his audience on.

Ticket info (worth locking in early):

Pre-sales kick off April 14–16 across various providers, with general public tickets on sale April 17 at 1pm local time.

With demand already proven overseas – including four sold-out nights at Fenway Park – these shows won’t hang around.

Australia & New Zealand dates (highlights):

– Sept 25 – Melbourne

– Sydney – Qudos Bank Arena (two nights)

– Plus additional dates across AU/NZ

This feels like one of those tours where the scale finally catches up to the artist — and if The Great Divide lands the way it’s expected to, it might not stay this “small” for long.

Head to Noah Kahan’s website for more info.