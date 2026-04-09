Interpol Setlist and Set Times 2026

Tension you can dance to: Interpol at full force
Interpol has always thrived in the in-between. Not quite mainstream, not quite underground, but entirely their own.
Their music moves with a cool, controlled intensity, built on sharp guitar lines, pulsing bass and a sense of unease that never fully resolves.
Across more than two decades, the New York band have built a sound defined by icy guitars, driving basslines and an intensity that never quite lets up.
Breaking through in the early 2000s with Turn On the Bright Lights, Interpol helped shape the post-punk revival with a style that felt both nostalgic and unmistakably modern.
Their music leans into repetition and restraint, turning minimalism into something magnetic, each track slowly unfolding, pulling listeners deeper into its orbit.
On stage, that tension becomes immersive. Frontman Paul Banks delivers each line with cool detachment, while the band locks into tight, hypnotic grooves that build and build without ever breaking.
It’s sleek, moody and completely absorbing. The kind of live show that doesn’t demand attention so much as quietly takes hold of it.
Interpol World Tour setlist 2026
As per Interpol’s show at Multiespacio Costa 21, San Miguel, Peru – Tuesday March 24 2026
All the Rage Back Home
No I in Threesome
C’mere
Take You on a Cruise
Rest My Chemistry
Obstacle 1
My Desire
Into the Night
Narc
The Rover
See Out Loud (new song)
Evil
Lights
If You Really Love Nothing
Not Even Jail
PDA
Encore:
Pioneer to the Falls
Roland
Slow Hands
Interpol Set Times
Doors: 5:00 PM
Start Time: 9:00 PM
End: 10:35 PM
Interpol 2026 Remaining Tour Dates
Apr 9 – Channel 24, Sacramento, CA
Support: Model/Actriz
Apr 11 – Coachella Music and Arts Festival, Indio, CA (Weekend 1)
Apr 13 – La Rosa, Tucson, AZ
Apr 14 – Abraham Chavez Theatre, El Paso, TX
Support: Model/Actriz
Apr 16 – Revel, Albuquerque, NM
Support: Model/Actriz
Apr 17 – The Van Buren, Phoenix, AZ
Support: Model/Actriz
Apr 18 – Coachella Music and Arts Festival, Indio, CA (Weekend 2)
May 2–3 – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, Australia
Supporting: Deftones
May 6–7 – Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Boondall, Australia
Supporting: Deftones
May 9–10 – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, Australia
Supporting: Deftones
May 13 – Spark Arena, Auckland, New Zealand
Supporting: Deftones
Interpol then tours Europe until the end of this year.
For more tour information click here.