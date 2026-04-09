Interpol Setlist and Set Times 2026

Tension you can dance to: Interpol at full force

Interpol has always thrived in the in-between. Not quite mainstream, not quite underground, but entirely their own.

Their music moves with a cool, controlled intensity, built on sharp guitar lines, pulsing bass and a sense of unease that never fully resolves.

Across more than two decades, the New York band have built a sound defined by icy guitars, driving basslines and an intensity that never quite lets up.

Breaking through in the early 2000s with Turn On the Bright Lights, Interpol helped shape the post-punk revival with a style that felt both nostalgic and unmistakably modern.

Their music leans into repetition and restraint, turning minimalism into something magnetic, each track slowly unfolding, pulling listeners deeper into its orbit.

On stage, that tension becomes immersive. Frontman Paul Banks delivers each line with cool detachment, while the band locks into tight, hypnotic grooves that build and build without ever breaking.

It’s sleek, moody and completely absorbing. The kind of live show that doesn’t demand attention so much as quietly takes hold of it.

Interpol World Tour setlist 2026

As per Interpol’s show at Multiespacio Costa 21, San Miguel, Peru – Tuesday March 24 2026

All the Rage Back Home

No I in Threesome

C’mere

Take You on a Cruise

Rest My Chemistry

Obstacle 1

My Desire

Into the Night

Narc

The Rover

See Out Loud (new song)

Evil

Lights

If You Really Love Nothing

Not Even Jail

PDA

Encore:

Pioneer to the Falls

Roland

Slow Hands

Interpol Set Times

Doors: 5:00 PM

Start Time: 9:00 PM

End: 10:35 PM

Interpol 2026 Remaining Tour Dates



Apr 9 – Channel 24, Sacramento, CA

Support: Model/Actriz

Apr 11 – Coachella Music and Arts Festival, Indio, CA (Weekend 1)

Apr 13 – La Rosa, Tucson, AZ

Apr 14 – Abraham Chavez Theatre, El Paso, TX

Support: Model/Actriz

Apr 16 – Revel, Albuquerque, NM

Support: Model/Actriz

Apr 17 – The Van Buren, Phoenix, AZ

Support: Model/Actriz

Apr 18 – Coachella Music and Arts Festival, Indio, CA (Weekend 2)

May 2–3 – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, Australia

Supporting: Deftones

May 6–7 – Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Boondall, Australia

Supporting: Deftones

May 9–10 – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, Australia

Supporting: Deftones

May 13 – Spark Arena, Auckland, New Zealand

Supporting: Deftones

Interpol then tours Europe until the end of this year.

For more tour information click here.