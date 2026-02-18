Brisbane Comedy Cellar is bringing New York-style chaos to West End

Matt Okine, Harley Breen, Ting Lim, and Dusty Rich lead the charge at Brisbane’s newest underground comedy haunt.

There’s a new comedy room landing in West End, with Brisbane Comedy Cellar officially opening beneath The Raven Hotel.

After beginning shows in January, the venue will mark its official Launch Week from 22–28 February, culminating in a Launch Gala on Saturday 28 February.

The gala will be hosted by Matt Okine and feature Harley Breen, Dusty Rich and Ting Lim.

Operating Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights, plus every second Saturday, Brisbane Comedy Cellar will present a mix of professional new material sessions, themed comedy nights and premium weekend showcases.

According to promoter and club curator Tony Lathouras, Wednesdays will focus on established comedians developing new work, Thursdays will host themed shows including The Dating Game, The Big Game Show Show and Crowd Control, while Fridays and Saturdays will feature showcase lineups with a live band.

The venue will also host a monthly jazz night.

Proceeds from the Launch Gala will support Grow The Music, a social enterprise delivering music workshops and events designed specifically for Indigenous and migrant communities.

Alongside the headline acts, the broader lineup includes Chris Martin, co-founder and director of Big Fork Theatre, and Brisbane-based comedian Jemma Bayley.

WHAT: Brisbane Comedy Cellar

WHEN: Wednesday, Thursday & Friday nights, plus every second Saturday

OFFICIAL LAUNCH WEEK: 22–28 February 2025

LAUNCH EVENT: Brisbane Comedy Cellar Launch Gala

DATE: Saturday 28 February

WHERE: Underneath The Raven Hotel, West End

TICKETS: brisbanecomedycellar.com