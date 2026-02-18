[gtranslate]
Music

Visitation finds the light on ‘New Age to the Bone’

AC

by Alex Cooper

AC

by Alex Cooper

And what a video!

For the better part of a decade, Visitation has operated as the shapeshifting musical vessel for singer-songwriter Ray Heekin. 

From the intimate lo-fi recordings of a string quartet in his parents’ living room to the glam-infused perfection of 2022’s Computers, the project has always defied easy categorisation.

visitation review

Now, with the live iteration of the band solidified (featuring Jake Carlson, Ali Youngblood of Black Kids, and a punchy three-piece brass section), Visitation returns with ‘New Age to the Bone,’ a single that finds Heekin undergoing a lyrical and sonic metamorphosis.

The track is a slow-burning study in contrasts. 

It opens with an eerie, sparse landscape built on finger snaps and a clicking drum rhythm that hangs in the air like smoke. 

Heekin enters with a vulnerable, almost whispered plea, painting himself as a diminished celestial body: “Darling tonight I need you, I’m burning half as bright / as any half-assed star tonight.” 

It is a confession of inadequacy, a dark age of the soul set to music. But the song’s true magic lies in its bursts of melodic colour. 

A cascading piano line introduces that signature baroque pop elegance, while a smoky, noir-ish saxophone slinks through the verses like a detective in the rain.

Just as Heekin vows to abandon his old worldview, “I’ve moved on from that dark age shit I was on,” he coos, “Now I’m new age to the bone”, the arrangement swells to meet his transformation. 

The track builds to a stomping, triumphant climax where four-part harmonies and the full brass section collide, providing a cathartic release before dissolving into a shimmering ambient synth and saxophone outro. 

It’s a sonically rich declaration of reinvention, suggesting that for Visitation, evolving isn’t an option; it’s the only way to burn.

Related