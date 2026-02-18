Ear-piercing noise machine used to audibly deter homeless community in Perth

Perth Council has been exposed using an audible anti-homeless device in latest efforts to disperse homeless community.

In a video posted to Tik Tok Monday night by Jesse Noakes, AKA Last Place On Earth, an ear-piercing high-pitched noise rings out under a bridge in South Perth.

The underpass was once home to nearly 50 rough sleepers until it was forcibly disbanded in 2024, authorities continuously moving people on since.

In their latest efforts to curb what the council describes as “anti-social behaviour”, a noise machine was installed under the bridge. It emits a high-pitched screech that in Noakes’ experience made his “skin crawl.”

This weekend we were tipped off about a new anti-homelessness noise emitter installed under a bridge in the Perth CBD where people previously camped – clearly intended to send a message to people that they're not welcome. It's a skin-crawling sound – sorry about the audio!

The noise is deeply irritating and intentionally designed to stop anyone lingering for a long period of time.

The device appears to be the first of its kind intentionally used to deter rough sleepers.

In comments made to the ABC, housing minister John Carey said “we don’t endorse that kind of approach, but we do recognise that there are safety issues” – which begs the question, what are these “safety issues” they describe?

And how would a noise designed to keep people out of an area for a long period not be targeting rough sleepers?

The noise machine is the latest in global efforts to create hostile architecture, public obstructions that physically stop a person from resting or sleeping in an area.

These most commonly manifest as spikes on the ground, unnecessary arm-rests on benches and unneeded bumps and grooves on flat surfaces.

Perth Council’s drastic use of hostile architecture is a stark reminder of Western Australia’s ongoing housing crisis.

As of early 2026, rents have surged over 66% in the past 5 years, in combination with limited housing supply and year-long wait lists for public housing, this has culminated in extreme housing inequity.

The morning after Noakes’ exposing video, the device had been turned off. It is uncertain if it will be used again, but the area will increase its security level and use of CCTV cameras.