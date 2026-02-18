Does this mean we’re getting a Tame Impala, Geese, Pond, and King Gizz supergroup?

A seismic tremor has rippled through the world of psychedelic rock.

Members of four of the genre’s most revered acts, Tame Impala, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Geese, and Pond, have been spotted conjuring magic together in a Perth studio.

The collaboration was hinted at via a video from Geese’s touring keyboardist, showing a congregation of heavyweights including Tame Impala mastermind Kevin Parker, Pond’s Nick Allbrook, and King Gizzard’s Ambrose Kenny-Smith, alongside members of Geese.

Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker was in the studio in Perth recently recording with Max Bassin, Emily Green, and Sam Revaz from Geese, Ambrose Kenny-Smith from King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, and Nick Allbrook, James Ireland, and Jay Watson from Pond.⁠ They’re up to something… pic.twitter.com/tjMAIYLBu0 — Pigeons & Planes (@PigsAndPlans) February 18, 2026

While no official project has been announced, the brief clip confirms a shared creative space, complete with a percussive backbone of bongos.

The session feels like a natural convergence of kindred spirits.

These bands are deeply intertwined; Pond members serve as Tame Impala’s live band, and its own Jay Watson recently collaborated with Kenny-Smith on the Ill Times LP.

Geese, who opened for King Gizzard in 2024, now find themselves at the epicentre of a potential psych-rock supergroup.

The music world is buzzing. Could we be on the verge of something great?