Right-Wing Activist claims Billie Eilish got him deported over squatting stunt

In a surprising turn of events, it’s the right-winger getting deported!

A bizarre international incident has erupted between pop superstar Billie Eilish and a controversial Australian activist who claims she got him deported.

Drew Pavlou, a 26-year-old right-wing figure, vowed to “occupy” Eilish’s Los Angeles mansion as a form of “performance art” protest.

His crusade was a direct response to her acceptance speech at the 2026 Grammys, where she declared, “No one is illegal on stolen land,” a comment critics labelled hypocritical given the Tongva tribe’s history with her own property.

Pavlou’s plan hit a wall at Los Angeles International Airport, where he was detained by border force officials for over 24 hours before being deported back to Australia, reportedly due to visa issues.

He is now accusing Eilish of personally orchestrating his removal. “Billie Eilish reported me to ICE and got me deported because I joked about moving into her mansion,” he alleged online, pointing out the irony of her calling authorities after her anti-ICE rhetoric.

While the singer has yet to comment on the incident, Pavlou’s subsequent, since-removed GoFundMe campaign has turned the saga into a viral flashpoint, highlighting the clash between celebrity activism and political provocation.

The Tongva tribe has since clarified their support for Eilish’s message, despite her home’s location.