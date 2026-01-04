[gtranslate]
Mickey Rourke turns to GoFundMe to avoid eviction from home

AC

by Alex Cooper

Its getting tough out here…

An icon of 80s cinema is facing a starkly modern struggle. Mickey Rourke, the Oscar-nominated star of ‘The Wrestler’ and ‘Sin City,’ has launched a GoFundMe to avoid eviction from his Los Angeles home, revealing that “fame does not protect against hardship.”

The actor, served a notice in December to pay approximately $60,000 in back rent or vacate, seeks $100,000 to secure his housing.

mickey rourke 2025 eviction

The fundraising page paints a poignant picture of an artist who once “entered American cinema like a force of nature,” only to be burdened by the lasting scars, both physical and emotional, from his boxing hiatus and subsequent industry abandonment.

While recently attached to a new indie thriller, the campaign underscores a fragile reality behind the legendary performances.

As of now, supporters have contributed nearly $10,000, answering a call for dignity for the man who once symbolised raw vulnerability on screen.

