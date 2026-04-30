Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni clash over $200M claim

Baldoni Calls Lively’s $200M Damages Claim “Pie in the Sky” Ahead of Court Battle

The legal feud between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni has escalated in court.

With Baldoni’s legal team sharply dismissing Lively’s damages claim as vastly overstated ahead of their upcoming civil trial.

At a New York hearing this week, Baldoni’s attorney told the court that Lively’s request for more than $200 million in damages was “pie in the sky.” Arguing that the financial assumptions behind the figure were not supported by evidence.

A key point of contention centres on an alleged $35 million loss linked to a planned but ultimately unrealised sequel or prequel to It Ends With Us.

Baldoni’s legal team argued there was never a realistic prospect of the two stars working together again, directly challenging expert testimony Lively intends to rely on.

Lively’s side pushed back. Her attorney stated that Baldoni had previously shown interest in continuing the collaboration.

Including suggesting at one stage that Lively could direct a future instalment.

The broader lawsuit stems from Lively’s claims that she suffered significant professional and financial damage due to what she describes as a coordinated online smear campaign linked to Baldoni.

She alleges the fallout affected both her acting career and business ventures, including her haircare and beverage brands.

Her legal team estimated losses in the tens of millions following a surge of negative online attention in August 2024.

Baldoni’s lawyers reject that connection. Arguing the backlash was unrelated to their client and instead tied to wider public criticism during the film’s promotional cycle.

With both sides preparing for trial, the judge has yet to decide which expert witnesses will be allowed to testify.

A further hearing is scheduled for next week, where key admissibility rulings are expected to be made before proceedings begin.