Emily Blunt’s advice for girls who hate their job

Emily Blunt wants you to quit your job

What started as a press tour soundbite has turned into a full-blown work-life debate.

Emily Blunt is back in the spotlight ahead of The Devil Wears Prada 2, revisiting one of the film’s most iconic moments, the whispered “I love my job” mantra.

Speaking to Betches, Blunt revealed the scene was improvised.

But her off-screen advice is really what has sparked debate. Asked what she’d say to young women stuck in jobs they hate, her answer was ‘blunt’: quit.

“Find something that you deeply want to do,” she said. “Even if you’re earning no money, as long as you love it, you’ll be happy.”

Simple!

Maybe too simple.

Online, the reaction was immediate, and divided.

To some, the advice is aspirational, even freeing.

For others, it felt disconnected from reality, in a job market shaped by rising costs, layoffs and very little room to take financial risks.

Pushback isn’t necessarily about the sentiment, more the feasibility.

Passion is appealing, but stability still matters, and for many, the two don’t neatly align.

At the same time, others argued there’s still something worth taking from it.

Not as literal advice, but as a reminder not to stay somewhere that erodes you completely.

Because if The Devil Wears Prada taught anything, it’s that loving your job and surviving it aren’t always the same thing.