Shannon Elizabeth crosses seven figures in first week on OnlyFans

Shannon Elizabeth proves the “American Pie” franchise still has legs

Shannon Elizabeth is already making headlines in a new chapter of her career, with reports claiming she earned over $1 million in her first week on OnlyFans.

The American Pie star, 52, recently announced she had joined the platform, saying she wanted to show a “more sexy side” and take greater control over how she connects with fans.

Now, according to sources cited by Page Six, Elizabeth’s account has quickly translated into major earnings, reportedly surpassing seven figures within days of launch.

The bulk of the income is said to have come through direct messages, with additional revenue generated from tips and posted content.

A representative for Elizabeth also indicated she intends to donate part of the earnings to the Shannon Elizabeth Foundation, which supports animal welfare, environmental causes and community programs.

“She’s always hustling and genuinely loves interacting with her fans,” the representative said.

Elizabeth, best known for her role as Nadia in the American Pie franchise, previously spoke about the move in an interview with People.

Framing it as a shift in control after years of working within a traditional Hollywood system.

“This new chapter is about changing that, showing off a more sexy side no one has seen, and being closer to my fans,” she said, adding that OnlyFans allows her to create content on her own terms.

She described the platform as a way to offer a more personal and unfiltered look at her life, positioning it as a direct connection with supporters rather than traditional media gatekeeping.

Her profile on the platform reflects that tone, promising “playful, spontaneous, and completely unscripted” content for subscribers.

While the figures have drawn attention, Elizabeth has emphasised the move is a continuation of fan engagement…Just without the Hollywood middleman.