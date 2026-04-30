Pragmata Review

For years, Pragmata felt like one of those games that barely seemed real.

It would pop up during a showcase with another cryptic trailer, disappear for ages, then come back looking completely different. Somewhere between the delays and the radio silence, expectations got weirdly low.

Which makes it even funnier that Capcom has quietly dropped one of its most heartfelt sci-fi adventures in years.

What starts as a stylish moon-base shooter quickly turns into something much stranger and warmer. You play as Hugh, a heavily armoured astronaut stranded inside a lunar research station after everything goes catastrophically wrong.

Clinging to his back is Diana, a tiny android girl who can hack enemy systems mid-combat while Hugh handles the shooting. It sounds chaotic on paper, but once it clicks, it absolutely rules.

Every fight becomes this frantic balancing act between blasting weak points and navigating Diana’s hacking grid at the same time. Some enemies jam your hacks, others block sections of the grid or vanish underground while you’re trying to crack their armour.

It keeps encounters tense without ever feeling overwhelming, and Capcom constantly throws in new wrinkles to stop combat from getting stale across the game’s 11-ish hour runtime.

The shooting itself feels fantastic too. Weapons have real weight, gadgets can freeze or distract enemies in a panic, and boss fights go huge in the best possible way.

A few rough edges stick out here and there, mainly sluggish reload speeds during crowded fights, but the overall flow is ridiculously satisfying once you settle into the rhythm.

Still, the real reason Pragmata works isn’t the combat. It’s Hugh and Diana.

Their relationship carries the whole thing. Diana could’ve easily been another annoying “cute child companion” archetype, but she’s genuinely charming.

Back at the shelter hub, you can chat with her, play little games, decorate spaces together or watch her discover tiny human joys like skateboards and water guns.

Those quieter moments give the game a surprising amount of soul, especially compared to the cold industrial setting surrounding them.

And visually? This thing is gorgeous. Even during our playthrough on Switch 2. The moon station constantly shifts from sterile sci-fi corridors to overgrown biodomes and gravity-warping exterior sections that feel ripped straight from a late-night anime binge.

The creature designs are equal parts horrifying and beautiful, while the RE Engine continues its absurd hot streak.

Sure, the story plays things a little safe, and some twists are easy to spot early. But honestly, by the end, I didn’t really care. Pragmata wins you over with heart, style and one of the most lovable duos Capcom has made in years.