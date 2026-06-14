Melbourne’s Underground Melts Down: Flip That Groove’s Scorching New Single

‘It’s So Hot Hace Calor’ fuses industrial punk, hip hop, and a theremin into a soundtrack for our global crisis.

‘It’s So Hot Hace Calor’ is not a song that eases you in. From the opening moments, Flip That Groove throws you into a world of rattling beats, distorted textures and simmering tension.

The Naarm-based project, led by artist, composer and producer Pauli, has built a reputation for blending genres without much concern for convention

Dance, hip-hop, funk and electronic music all collide in their work, and on this latest release those influences are pushed into darker, more abrasive territory.

Created in collaboration with Spanish musician and activist Luis JazzMinero, ‘It’s So Hot Hace Calor’ was recorded between studios in Spain and Melbourne.

The track captures a feeling of discomfort that feels increasingly familiar: relentless heat, sleepless nights and the sense that the walls are slowly closing in.

JazzMinero’s bilingual vocal performance moves between English and Spanish, giving the song an international perspective while reinforcing its themes of climate anxiety and personal unrest.

Musically, the track thrives on contrast. Heavy hip-hop rhythms sit alongside industrial noise, while sparse guitar lines cut through the chaos.

The addition of a theremin brings an eerie, almost cinematic quality to the arrangement, lending parts of the song the atmosphere of a dusty Western soundtrack reimagined for a far less certain future.

What makes ‘It’s So Hot Hace Calor’ compelling is the way its message never overwhelms the music. The themes are serious, but the groove remains front and centre.

It’s an ambitious and inventive release that finds Flip That Groove continuing to explore new ground while keeping one eye firmly on the world around them.

Listen to ‘It’s So Hot Hace Calor’ below.