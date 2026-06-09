Balu Brigada at Metro Theatre

Sibling synergy, sold-out frenzy.

A sold-out Metro Theatre welcomed Balu Brigada last Friday night for the Sydney leg of their Australian Portal tour.

Local support act Cowboy Malfoy opened with a disarmingly warm set, just guitar, microphone, and genuine vulnerability, earning deserved applause from the already-packed room.

By the time the Beasley brothers bounded onstage, the anticipation was electric.

What followed was a slick, high-energy hour of alt-pop, blending fan favourites (namely ‘Backsest’) with deeper cuts that had the crowd singing along all night.

Their sibling chemistry is magnetic; effortless banter, playful charisma, and a trust that lifts every performance.

Flamboyant guitar work and unhinged energy kept the room roaring like a midnight bonfire.

Between songs, the brothers joked easily with the audience, making the huge venue feel intimate.

Balu Brigada feel like a band on the cusp of something huge. An absolute blast.