CHEERS with Bonniesongs

Inside the Strangest Feeling.

Bonniesongs, the Irish-born, Australian-based multi-instrumentalist behind the dreamy indie-rock sound, sat down with us for an intimate conversation about her creative process and forthcoming second album Strangest Feeling.

Bonnie Stewart revealed her phone is overflowing with voice memos, capturing ideas that bridge her signature blend of grungy punk edges and ethereal, dreamy vocals.

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The album’s title track is already a semifinalist in the International Songwriting Competition 2024 across two categories.

Stewart teased that plenty more music is on the way, promising fans an exciting year ahead.

Special thanks to Red Hill Estate for supporting the chat.

Check out Bonniesongs on Instagram!