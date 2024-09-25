Dynamic Indie-rockers Two Door Cinema Club & Declan Mckenna are Co-Headlining in Aus this December

Pop Rock sensations Two Door Cinema Club and Declan Mckenna are going down under this December with special guests Soft Launch

Northern Ireland sweethearts Two Door Cinema Club have teamed up with English indie sensation Declan Mckenna for a mega headline tour of Australia. Coming down under this December, the pair will play a slew of their infectious pop-rock hits which have reached global acclaim.

It’s been 14 years since Two Door Cinema Club released their breakout album, “Tourist History.” Now, they’re returning to Australia for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, reuniting after a five-year hiatus, they’re bringing special guest Declan Mckenna and Brit-pop up-and-comers Soft Launch for a double headline tour.

Fans of Mckenna should be particularly excited for Soft Launch’s debut Aus tour as they share band members with Mckenna’s entourage. Being a driving force behind hits like “Brazil” and “Make Me Your Queen.”

Declan Mckenna is no stranger to Australian audiences as he returns for the second time this year after a string of sold-out shows earlier in January

Fans of Two Door Cinema Club have been waiting for a while to see their favourite band return to Australian shores, as they share a number of dates along a 10-day schedule this December.

Kicking off in early December they will make their way from Perth all the way through to Newcastle and Brisbane, ending their tour on the 14th of December.

For all you Sydney fans, the tour will be coming to the Sydney Opera House Forecourt on the 6th of December before travelling down the coast for a stop at Wollongong’s UOW Gardens on the 10th.

The General sale goes up at 11 AM AEST, so make sure to hop in line and grab your tickets here and check out the tour dates below.