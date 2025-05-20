Katie Noonan channels Jeff Buckley’s ‘Grace’ on 30th Anniversary Tour

A voice like “warm honey decanted into snow” meets a ’90s masterpiece

Five-time ARIA winner Katie Noonan is embarking on a 20-date national tour to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Jeff Buckley’s Grace, reimagining the iconic album with her “voice of wonder”.

Kicking off in Perth on September 18 and closing in Newcastle on November 8, the tour spans metro and regional venues, with sold-out Sydney Festival previews already hailed as “electrifying”.

Noonan calls Grace the “single biggest influence” on her 29-album career, crediting Buckley’s 1996 concert as a “transcendental experience”.

She’ll perform the full album with a five-piece band, balancing Buckley’s raw emotion with her jazz-inflected artistry.

Special guests include folk songwriter Jack Carty (most shows) and art-pop innovator Georgia Fields with the Andromeda String Quartet.

Presales for Frontier Members begin May 22, with general tickets available May 26.

Priced from $69.90, the tour promises a “spine-tingling” homage (SMH) to Buckley’s legacy—one Noonan vows to honour with “integrity and aching honesty.”