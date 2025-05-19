Jim Morrison’s Long-Lost Bust Resurfaces in Stunning Police Discovery

A rock relic’s wild journey—will it return to the grave?

In a twist fit for a rock ’n’ roll legend, the long-missing marble bust of Jim Morrison has been found—37 years after it vanished from The Doors frontman’s Paris gravesite.

French police stumbled upon the graffiti-covered sculpture, its doe-eyed gaze still intact (though missing a chunk of its nose), during an unrelated fraud investigation.

Paris prosecutors called it a “chance discovery,” sparking waves of excitement among Morrison’s fans.

The bust, carved by Croatian artist Mladen Mikulin, once presided over Morrison’s Père-Lachaise grave, drawing devotees who left flowers, snapped photos, and even partied with the late singer—until it mysteriously disappeared in 1988.

Rumours swirled for decades about the bust’s fate—was it stolen by fans on a moped? Secretly hidden by authorities?

The truth remained elusive until now.

In 1994, two Americans were even arrested for trying to install a DIY bronze replacement.

As fans celebrate the bust’s recovery, one question lingers: will it return to Morrison’s tomb?

Cemetery curator Benoît Gallot told Le Figaro they haven’t been contacted by police, leaving the fate of this rock ’n’ roll artefact—much like Morrison’s own legacy—shrouded in mystery.