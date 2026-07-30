Kavinsky found dead in Paris home at age 50

The neon-lit world of French electronic music has gone dark.

Kavinsky, the visionary DJ behind the immortal synth-anthem ‘Nightcall,’ has been found dead in his Paris home at age 50.

Authorities discovered Vincent Belorgey late Tuesday after a concerned neighbour alerted emergency services, having not seen the artist for days.

Early reports suggest a stroke may be responsible, with Belorgey recently complaining of severe headaches to friends.

While an official investigation into the cause remains open, police noted no suspicious circumstances at the scene.

The musician skyrocketed to global fame when ‘Nightcall’ soundtracked Ryan Gosling’s 2011 film Drive, later shattering Shazam records during his electrifying performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics closing ceremony.

Tributes have flooded in, with French politicians and broadcasters hailing him as an “immense artist” and “iconic figure of French Touch.”

From his 2013 debut OutRun to his 2022 comeback Reborn, Kavinsky crafted a legacy of cinematic cool.

He leaves behind a generation still dancing to his haunting, retro-futurist heartbeat.