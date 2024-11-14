Taiwan’s I’mdifficult Chat About Debut Album, French Engineers, and What’s Next

Fresh off their SXSW Sydney debut, Taiwan-based experimental pop trio I’mdifficult stopped by Happy Mag to chat about their latest track “Kids,” working with French Master Engineers, and their creative journey.

Ernest, Jason, and Hsuan—childhood friends turned bandmates—have crafted a sound that blends musical styles and languages, reflecting their diverse upbringings in Taiwan and the US.

Their self-titled debut album dropped on November 10, alongside news of three remixes coming later this year—so keep your ears peeled.

Since forming in 2018, I’mdifficult has been all about constant evolution, with each EP showing a new side of their experimental sound.

Their music’s youthful energy shines through, thanks to their never-ending push to mix cultures and genres. “Kids” is just the latest chapter in a story of transformation that keeps getting more exciting.

And a big thanks to Sprocket Roasters for making this chat happen!