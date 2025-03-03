SXSW Sydney is back with affordable passes that let you choose how you want to experience the festival

SXSW Sydney is back for 2025, and this time it’s all about making sure even more people can get in on the action

The festival has always been known for its next-level networking and insider industry insights, but this year, it’s offering up even more ways for attendees to connect, learn, and level up their careers—without breaking the bank.

From March 20, early bird tickets will be up for grabs, with new, affordable passes that let you choose how you want to experience the festival. A full-week Conference and Festival Pass will set you back just 495 (that’s 400 bucks cheaper than last year’s early bird price), while single-day Conference Passes start at 295.

For movie lovers, single-session tickets are also available for just 25, and Festival Wristbands are on offer for a 100, giving you access to all the highlights from the music, film, or games showcases.

SXSW is all about giving you the tools to succeed, and for 2025, professional development takes centre stage. Whether you’re in tech, film, music, or games, there’s a jam-packed program of hands-on workshops, expert-led panels, and mentor sessions that’ll arm you with the skills and knowledge you need to stay ahead of the curve.

Expect to dive deep into topics like AI, entrepreneurship, marketing, leadership, and more.

The Screen Festival will also be serving up a bunch of exclusive seminars and behind-the-scenes mentorship for filmmakers, while the Music Festival focuses on helping artists and industry professionals navigate everything from new markets to the ever-changing world of music marketing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sxswsydney (@sxswsydney)

This year, SXSW Sydney is going all out with free programming too. From music showcases to brand experiences, there’s a heap of events that won’t cost you a cent. Plus, Saturday’s Innovation Expo is open to everyone, and Sunday is all about family-friendly fun around Darling Harbour.

With over 1,600 sessions, 300+ music performances, and 95+ film screenings, SXSW Sydney 2025 is shaping up to be one of the biggest and best yet. Expect new voices, fresh ideas, and plenty of opportunities to build your network with the people who matter.

If you’re looking to break into the scene—or just want to connect with some of the brightest minds in the game—this is one event you won’t want to miss.

Head here for tickets.