Dune: Part Two, The Brutalist, and Emilia Pérez Dominate Music and Sound Wins at the 2025 Oscars

Where would film be without music and sound? Silent, baby—that’s where

The 97th Oscars proved just how crucial the sonic landscape is to storytelling, with Dune: Part Two, The Brutalist, and Emilia Pérez walking away with the night’s top honours in music and sound.

Daniel Blumberg’s experimental and evocative score for The Brutalist (A24) claimed Best Original Score, edging out Volker Bertelmann (Conclave), Clément Ducol and Camille (Emilia Pérez), John Powell and Stephen Schwartz (Wicked), and Kris Bowers (The Wild Robot).

The Oscar for Best Original Song award went to El Mal from Emilia Pérez, with its striking composition by Clément Ducol, Camille, and Jacques Audiard, leaving heavyweights like Elton John and Brandi Carlile (Never Too Late) and Diane Warren (The Journey) in its wake.

And for Best Sound, Dune: Part Two was the overwhelming winner, with Gareth John, Richard King, Ron Bartlett, and Doug Hemphill taking the trophy home over contenders from A Complete Unknown, Emilia Pérez, Wicked, and The Wild Robot.

It’s a night that celebrates how music and sound are the heartbeat of film—without them, it’s just pictures on a screen.