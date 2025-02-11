The trailer for A24’s ‘Friendship’ is finally here

A24’s long awaited ‘Friendship’ has just shared its first trailer, starring Tim Robinson and Paul Rudd in what is a comedy/horror spectacle

The trailer for Tim Robinson’s most recent work is finally out for your viewing pleasure.

For fans of Robinson’s work, it’s basically a movie feature length ‘ITYSL’ skit.

But this time it added the charismatic charm of Paul Rudd, who plays the lead character’s neighbour Brian.

It’s a quiet suburban nightmare, added with the social tension that is a mainstay in Tim Robinson’s comedic efforts.