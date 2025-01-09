The Best Stand-Up Comedy on Netflix Right Now: From Sandler to Shlesinger

Adam Sandler brings an unexpected musicality and heartbreak, while Iliza Shlesinger cracks it wide open – here is the best Stand Up Comedy on Netflix right now

If laughter is the best medicine, Netflix is your local pharmacy right now, with a fresh batch of stand-up specials guaranteed to have you chuckling, cringing, and maybe even tearing up.

Whether you’re in the mood for some low-key comedy or politically charged humour, the streaming giant has something for every taste.

Here’s our rundown of the top stand-up specials currently streaming on Netflix, with an undeniable mix of iconic comedians, fresh faces, and a whole lot of sharp wit.

1. Adam Sandler: Love You (2024)

Sandler’s always been an easy laugh, but with Love You, he hits a sweet spot of reflective, heartfelt humour that’s unlike his typical bro comedy. The film’s mix of his signature goofy anecdotes with real emotional resonance shows an unexpected evolution in his stand-up. Sandler is at his best when balancing personal stories with laugh-out-loud absurdity, and this special does just that—breezing through his Hollywood career, dad life, and nostalgia-fueled stories. Get ready for a wholesome side of Adam that’ll make you snicker and tear up all at once. Directed by Uncut Gems legend Josh Safdie.

2. Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer (2023)

Chappelle’s The Dreamer is nothing short of brilliant, but also divisive, as you’d expect from the comedian who continues to push boundaries. Tackling racial issues, politics, and cancel culture, Chappelle never backs down from confronting the tough stuff. His delivery remains razor-sharp, his opinions cutting to the heart of modern America’s most contentious topics. The Dreamer will have you laughing out loud one moment and reflecting deeply the next. Love him or hate him, Chappelle is still one of the best to do it.

3. Ali Wong: Single Lady (2024)

Wong delivers her usual brand of bold, no-holds-barred comedy in Single Lady, but this time with more of a focus on the chaos of navigating relationships as a modern woman. With her sharp wit and unapologetic delivery, Wong is the perfect blend of hilarious and relatable. You’ll be nodding along, laughing hysterically as she dissects the trials of singlehood, dating, and the societal pressures women face. It’s bold, brash, and unapologetically Wong.

4. Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special (2022)

Even in his posthumous release, Nothing Special reminds us of Norm Macdonald’s genius. The special captures his unmistakable deadpan delivery and peculiar sense of timing, which fans have missed ever since his passing. A reflective piece, Nothing Special is a bittersweet farewell, delivering those long pauses and anti-jokes that kept Macdonald at the top of the comedy game. It’s an emotional ride, but you’ll find yourself smiling through your tears.

5. Iliza Shlesinger: Elder Millennial (2018)

Iliza Shlesinger has a knack for diving headfirst into the minefield of millennial life, and Elder Millennial is no different. Here, Shlesinger reflects on her place as an ‘older’ millennial, and the ups and downs of balancing adulthood, relationships, and the ever-present pressure to succeed. The special delivers smart, cutting insights into the modern woman’s experience, all while remaining incredibly hilarious. Her wit, energy, and relatability make this a must-watch for anyone in their 30s.

6. Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was… (2024)

Foxx’s What Had Happened Was… is a brilliant mix of observational comedy and celebrity anecdotes. His uncanny ability to impersonate and exaggerate certain characters will have you rolling on the floor. Foxx pulls no punches as he recounts the trials of fame and his personal experiences, all while showcasing his spot-on impersonations. This special proves Foxx has much more than his Oscar-winning chops; he’s a true comedic force.

7. Ricky Gervais: Armageddon (2023)

Gervais has never been one to shy away from controversy, and Armageddon proves he hasn’t softened up in his older age. The comedian’s dark, satirical comedy tackles everything from religion to the absurdities of modern life, all while maintaining his razor-sharp wit. If you can stomach the brutal honesty and unapologetic remarks, Gervais offers some of his most biting commentary yet. It’s uncomfortable, it’s bold, and it’s undeniably funny.

From hilarious family anecdotes to sharp social commentary, these stand-up specials offer it all. Whether you crave deep satire or just want a good laugh, they’ll have you in stitches. Don’t miss out—Netflix continues to dominate the stand-up game.

