Frank Turner is hot off his latest Australian Tour, which finished up last December.

Being one of Folk’s finest, the introspective artist’s popularity grew steadily as his sound evolved. With the artist’s accolades spanning festival appearances for Glastonbury and Latitude, to supporting NOFX on their recent European Tour.

Frank Turner transitioned from hardcore band Million Dead to folk-punk solo work, creating a unique space in British music. Born in Bahrain and educated at Eton, Turner began with punk band Kneejerk before joining Million Dead, which disbanded in 2005.

He then pivoted to acoustic folk-punk, signing with Xtra Mile Recordings and releasing his ‘Campfire Punkrock’ EP (2006) and debut album ‘Sleep Is for the Week’ (2007). His breakthrough came with ‘England Keep My Bones’ (2011), which entered the Top 200.

Turner’s lyrics tackle themes including atheism, sexism, and rock culture, earning comparisons to Billy Bragg and Bruce Springsteen. By 2024’s ‘Undefeated,’ he was selling out shows internationally while returning to independent labels, maintaining his artistic integrity and passionate commitment.

Frank Turner is the epitome of Folk-Punk, and it’s exactly what you want filling your ears.

Stay connected to Frank Turner Via Instagram.

And a big thanks toSprocket Roasters for making this chat happen!