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Katy Steele is exactly where she wants to be – stripped back and letting go

TM

by Tammy Moir

TM

by Tammy Moir

Katy Steele strips it all back, chasing vulnerability over perfection on her latest run.

Katy Steele’s morning starts like most working parents — school drop-off, a coffee, then straight into tour logistics.

But right now, she’s juggling more than just schedules. Fresh off weeks away from home, Steele is in the middle of a full reset: stripping her music back to its bones, pushing against perfection, and leaning into something far more exposed.

It’s raw, a little uneasy, and very intentional – exactly where she wants to be.

With a final intimate performances in Perth on the 29th May, Steele’s tour has leaned all the way into that ethos – a powerful, pared-back live experience placing one of Australia’s most respected songwriters in the spotlight with nothing to hide.

HAPPY: What are you up to today?

KATY STEELE: I just did the school drop off and now I am doing logistics for the tour + creating content for upcoming shows!

I’ve been away a lot from the family home in the last two weeks so it’s been a big month.

HAPPY: Tell us a little bit about where you live and what you love about it?

KATY STEELE: I live in WA at the moment and I love it as the weather is great. I do miss Melbourne a lot but Western Australia is great for my family at present.

HAPPY: Undressed really does what it says on the tin – what made you want to strip everything right back at this point?

KATY STEELE: It is a concept I have always been drawn to. I have always written my songs in this way as I am quite old school in the way- I write I guess. I base my songs around simple chords and the melody is always the most important thing to me.

I look forward to exploring some musicality in the future volumes. More harmony, more layers. This album started as an experiment really and just evolved from there.

HAPPY: You kept a lot of these takes pretty raw – was it hard not to go back in and “fix” things?

KATY STEELE: Totally, but in true artist fashion, without a deadline you never get things finished.

So I had to adhere to that. I also believe in the art of spontaneity and trying to in some ways rebel against the perfectionism of today’s present music landscape.

HAPPY: Do you remember the moment where it clicked that this project wasn’t about perfection anymore?

KATY STEELE: It was about letting go. It’s really really hard sometimes to be so vulnerable and

it’s only now that is out- that it’s becoming more anxiety inducing!

HAPPY: You’ve called it a bit of a reset – what actually shifted for you during that period?

KATY STEELE: I just figured it would be a fun thing to try. With age you become less precious but I also really enjoy the idea.

HAPPY: You’re taking this across the country in April and May – how different does this kind of stripped-back show feel compared to your usual live setup?

KATY STEELE: It’s a really raw show. It opens yourself up to imperfection and you almost feel put under a microscope. But the intensity in that creates a very vulnerable show. It’s been so nice to be able to have such an attentive audience as it really creates a mood.

HAPPY: ‘Perfect Day‘ and ‘Because The Night’ are deeply moving cover choices – what drew you to those?

KATY STEELE: Just great songs by artists I admire !

HAPPY: There’s a lot of space in these recordings – silence, imperfections, all of it–which feels like a sign of the times – a natural reaction to the way that tech is moving – especially in music. Did that feel freeing or slightly terrifying?

KATY STEELE: I feel this is almost a reaction to the way the world is moving. It’s completely a reaction to it. I want to rebel against that cause I want to see vulnerability in music. I don’t want to see perfection. As life isn’t like that.

HAPPY: The live show’s just you and one other musician – does that change how you feel on stage?

KATY STEELE: I’m used to being in that mode as I’ve done alot of solo shows before- but it’s been great working with Jesse and we switch before our pianos and guitars and there’s also some synth and a drum machine for one tune. It’s been great to work with a seed of an idea an create something with feeling.

HAPPY: Does making something this spontaneous change how you want to work going forward, or was this a one-off moment?

KATY STEELE: No, I called this Volume 1 for a reason. I want to be a more prolific artist and this creates a way for me to do that.

I feel less pressure doing someone else’s song for some reason. I want Vol2 to explore a more ‘community’ feel.

I can imagine it being done in a lounge room with some great players, a bunch of backing singers / friends and it would be recorded all live with harmonies and imperfect moments.

Making it an experience. I may not necessarily tour every release though .. so get down to a show..

HAPPY: What makes you happy?

KATY STEELE: Love and being loved.

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