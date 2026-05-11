Diljit Dosanjh ‘Aura World Tour’ Set List & Set Times

A Night of ‘G.O.A.T.’ Energy at the Kia Centre.

Global Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh is set to bring his history-making ‘Aura World Tour’ to Orlando’s Kia Centre on Wednesday, May 13, 2026.

The multi-hyphenate artist, renowned for his dynamic stage presence, soulful voice, and genre-blending blend of Bhangra, hip-hop, and pop, has shattered records globally.

The Aura tour has seen massive sellouts, cementing Diljit’s status as one of the most exciting live performers in the world today.

Doors open at 7:00 PM, with the show beginning at 8:00 PM.

Fans can expect a high-energy 31-song set spanning his biggest hits, including the explosive opener ‘G.O.A.T.,’ the fan-favourite ‘Ikk Kudi (from Udta Punjab),’ and closing anthem ‘Ishq mitaye (Main Hoon Punjab).’

The night will also feature special tributes to Punjabi legend Amar Singh Chamkila.

Diljit Dosanjh Full Set List

G.O.A.T.

5 Taara

Case

Do You Know

Born To Shine

Clash

Dhoka (Amar Singh Chamkila cover)

Khutti

Jatt Vailly

Putt Jatt Da

Proper Patola

Laembadgini

Peaches

Has haas

Kharku

aaja sohneya (Bally Jagpal & Shazia Manzoor cover)

Vibe

Lemonade

Kinni Kinni

Ikk Kudi (from Udta Punjab)

Lover

Patiala Peg

Naina

Mitran da Junction / Veervar

Paggan Pochviyan

Choli me piche

Lalkaara

Chauffeur

kan kar gal sun (Amar Singh Chamkila & Amarjot cover)

Ishq mitaye (Main Hoon Punjab)