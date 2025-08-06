Live From Happy Superstar Session with Church & AP and Sollyy

Aotearoa rap heavyweights Church & AP keep levelling up.

Known for their sharp bars, kinetic energy, and fearless experimentation, the duo stepped into Happy HQ for a full Live From Happy Superstar Session, this time linking with DJ and producer Sollyy (fresh off his I Left Myy Heart Out West drop).

Before hitting the studio, the trio locked in for a styled shoot that captured the mood.

Check it out, and stay tuned for the studio sesh that followed.

Big thanks to @adidasau for supporting artists who bring their whole selves to the table.