[gtranslate]

Live From Happy Superstar Session

with Church & AP and Sollyy

PRESENTED BYadidas logo

live from happy adidas photo shoot with church & AP - 2025

Live From Happy Superstar Session with Church & AP and Sollyy

Aotearoa rap heavyweights Church & AP keep levelling up. 

Known for their sharp bars, kinetic energy, and fearless experimentation, the duo stepped into Happy HQ for a full Live From Happy Superstar Session, this time linking with DJ and producer Sollyy (fresh off his I Left Myy Heart Out West drop).

IXARAS and Dave Jenkins JR at Happy Mag for adidas Superstar – Live from Happy Sessions 2025
Church & AP and Sollyy at Happy Mag for adidas Superstar – Live from Happy Sessions 2025

Before hitting the studio, the trio locked in for a styled shoot that captured the mood.

church & ap photo shoot for superstar session at happy mag - adidas
Church & AP at Happy Mag for adidas Superstar – Live from Happy Sessions 2025

 

Check it out, and stay tuned for the studio sesh that followed.

solly - live from happy superstar session adidas at happy mag
  Sollyy at Happy Mag for adidas Superstar – Live from Happy Sessions 2025

 

church and ap and sollyy - live from happy -photo shoot for adidas
Church & AP at Happy Mag for adidas Superstar – Live from Happy Sessions 2025

 

sollyy - photo shoot for adidas 2025
Sollyy at Happy Mag for adidas Superstar – Live from Happy Sessions 2025

 

church and ap and sollyy - live from happy -photo shoot for adidas
Church & AP at Happy Mag for adidas Superstar – Live from Happy Sessions 2025

 

sollyy - church and ap - happy mag live from happy superstar session 2025 - photo shoot.
Church & AP and Sollyy at Happy Mag for adidas Superstar – Live from Happy Sessions 2025

Big thanks to @adidasau for supporting artists who bring their whole selves to the table.

 