Live From Happy: Superstar Session Mini Doc with Church & AP x Sollyy

Aotearoa’s own rap duo Church and AP continue to go from strength to strength.

Fresh off their latest single Pak N Save, Church and AP stepped into Happy HQ for a Live From Happy Superstar Session, this time alongside producer, musician, and DJ Sollyy – known best for I Left Myy Heart Out West album drop this year.

In less than 12 hours, the duo walked into the studio with nothing and walked out with Monkey See Monkey Do, a fully-lit rap gem, cooked in real time with cameras rolling.

This is the behind-the-scenes look at Live From Happy: Superstar Sessions, powered by adidas Originals, an artist-first series giving musicians the space to do what they do best.

Check out the BTS mini-doc and watch the creative process unfold.

