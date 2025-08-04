PSY and Megan Thee Stallion team up for ‘KPOPPED’the newest K-pop x pop showdown series

Global icons meet K-pop powerhouses in KPOPPED, a new series where East and West remix their biggest hits on one stage.

Apple TV+ just dropped the trailer for KPOPPED, an eight-part music battle series hosted in Seoul – and it’s shaping up to be one of the year’s most unexpected collabs.

Fronted by Gangnam Style legend PSY and executive producer Megan Thee Stallion, the show brings Western pop stars and K-pop idols together to rework each other’s biggest hits.

Each episode sees a Western artist partner with a K-pop group to reinterpret a song – with only a short window to rehearse—before performing it live for a local audience. The crowd votes on their favourite version, and the winning collab takes the episode. The K-pop act then closes out with a full stage performance.

The lineup’s stacked. Patti LaBelle and Billlie. Spice Girls’ Mel B and Emma Bunton with ITZY. J Balvin and Kylie Minogue with ATEEZ. It’s a genuine mix of icons, newcomers, and genre-pushing pairings.

Here’s what else to expect:

Megan Thee Stallion and Billlie kick things off with Savage and Lady Marmalade

Kep1er go head-to-head with Vanilla Ice and Taylor Dayne on Ice Ice Baby

ATEEZ and Kylie Minogue take on Can’t Get You Out of My Head

BLACKSWAN close the series with Boyz II Men’s Motownphilly and End of the Road

Artists also include Kesha, Eve, Boy George, TLC, Jess Glynne, Ava Max, and more, alongside rising and established K-pop groups like STAYC, JO1, Kiss of Life, and Kep1er.

All eight episodes of KPOPPED land globally on Apple TV+ Friday, August 29.