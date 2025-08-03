From ‘Misery Business’ to ‘Good 4 U’: Pop-Punk’s Endless Reinvention

How each generation puts its own spin on angst.

Rolling Stone has explored the cyclical romance between pop and punk, where genres collide and reinvent themselves every few years.

Acts like 5 Seconds of Summer and Meet Me @ the Altar epitomise this dynamic, blending sticky pop hooks with punk’s rebellious energy.

When 5SOS joined 2023’s When We Were Young festival, guitarist Michael Clifford admitted they questioned their place among legends like Green Day and Sum 41.

Yet, their genre-defying sound, part boy-band charm, part pop-punk grit, showcases why these styles keep merging.

Producer Andrew Goldstein notes the shared DNA: “Pop-punk is essentially pop music with louder guitars.”

From Blink-182’s early 2000s reign to Olivia Rodrigo’s 2021 breakout, each wave reintroduces the sound to new fans.

While purists scoff at “selling out,” artists like Fall Out Boy and Paramore prove that evolution is survival.

As Rolling Stone highlights, this love affair isn’t ending, it’s just waiting for the next chorus to kick in.