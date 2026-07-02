Watch Hayley Williams honour Sinéad O’Connor with ‘Mandinka’ cover in Dublin

A soaring tribute to an Irish legend.

Under the vaulted roof of Dublin’s National Stadium, Hayley Williams transformed the final night of her European tour into a reverent homage.

As the last chords of her set faded, the Paramore frontwoman paused amid chants of “Free, Free Palestine” to honour a local titan.

With a guitar slung low and her voice ascending like a cathedral spire, Williams delivered a breathtaking cover of Sinéad O’Connor’s ferocious 1987 anthem, ‘Mandinka.’

Dedicated to “all the Irish artists who use their voice,” the performance was raw, politically charged, and utterly spellbinding; a meeting of two generations of uncompromising female fire.

The crowd swayed as Williams’ skyscraping vocals reimagined O’Connor’s militant cry. This poignant tribute marks the end of her European sojourn before she jets back to America.

Come September, she launches ‘The Hayley Williams Show’ in Florida, with Magdalena Bay and Rico Nasty in tow, promising more electrifying nights across New York, LA, and Maryland’s All Things Go festival.