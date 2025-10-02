Paramore Frontwoman, Hayley Williams, accuses Country Artist, Morgan Wallen, of racism

“I’m always talking about Morgan Wallen, I don’t care”

Paramore’s Hayley Williams has doubled down on her recent comments, accusing Tennessee-based country artist Morgan Wallen of being a racist.

Hayley Williams has previously been very vocal about topics she strongly believes in, frequently using her platform to stand up for the rights of the LGBT community, women and minorities.



It’s therefore not terribly shocking that a track on her recent surprise album, Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party, featured a diss that was recently confirmed to be about Morgan Wallen.

The title track of the new album starts with the line, “I’ll be the biggest star, at this racist country singer’s bar”, which sparked some major speculation among fans about who exactly she could be talking about, that was, until an interview with the New York Times in which the singer explicitly stated that she was talking about Wallen.



“I’m always talking about Morgan Wallen”, said Williams,



“I don’t care.”

Speculation into whether or not Wallen is a racist really sparked in 2021, when the country star, on video, uttered a racial slur, which stirred up major controversy and a real shift in public opinion that has stuck with him to this day. He was swiftly removed from many major US radio stations ’ lineups. He then took to Instagram to publicly apologise



“A word can truly hurt a person, and at my core, it’s not what I’m OK with”, said Wallen,



“This week, I heard firsthand some personal stories from Black people that honestly shook me. I know what I’m going through this week doesn’t compare to some of the trials I heard about from them. I came away from those discussions with a deep appreciation for them and a clearer understanding of the weight of my words”

The country singer also donated $500,000 to many organisations, most notably BMAC, the National Museum of African American Music, and Rock Against Racism.