Akai’s MPC Live III has landed – and it’s a DAWless dream

Akai’s MPC Live III has landed: standalone production and performance, no computer needed.

The next-gen Akai MPC Live III has officially landed, and it’s a serious contender for anyone over screen fatigue and laptop-heavy setups.

The standalone unit packs all the MPC essentials into a compact, portable device: MPC3 Pro OS, 16 RGB MPCe pads with 3D sensing, onboard monitors, a built-in mic, and touch-strip FX, plus dedicated sequencing controls.

It’s part of a legacy that stretches back to the original 1988 MPC, the sampler that helped define hip-hop with Dr. Dre and J Dilla, and now sits in the rigs of modern hitmakers like Metro Boomin and Kenya Grace.

The Live III lets you sample, arrange, and perform without ever touching a computer, making it perfect for DJs, electronic artists, and anyone chasing total DAWless freedom.

Other highlights include a 7” touch display, 8-core processor, onboard 8GB RAM / 128GB storage, USB-C, WiFi/Bluetooth, 8 CV/Gate outputs, and a built-in rechargeable battery. It’s ready for the studio or the stage.

Price: $1,699 USD

Akai has clearly thought about what musicians need right now: a flexible, powerful, portable production tool that doesn’t make you compromise.

Check out the MPC Live III here.