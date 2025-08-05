David Byrne and Hayley Williams team up for Netflix’s twisted new Roald Dahl flick ‘The Twits’

Hayley and Byrne on the same track? We weren’t ready, but we’re listening

Netflix has just dropped some pretty delightful news for music and film fans alike: The Twits is coming, and it’s bringing some serious indie cred with it.

Talking Heads legend David Byrne and Hayley Williams of Paramore have penned original songs for the upcoming animated adaptation of Roald Dahl’s gloriously gross classic.

Byrne has contributed three new tracks — “We’re Not Like Ev’ryone Else,” “Lullaby,” and “The Problem Is You” — all performed by the film’s cast. He also teamed up with Williams on the end credits song, “Open the Door,” which they co-wrote and perform together.

Directed and co-written by Phil Johnston (Zootopia, Wreck-It Ralph), this will be the first time The Twits hits the big screen — and yes, Mr. and Mrs. Twit are just as vile and hilarious as you remember.

The film lands on Netflix October 17, with Maitreyi Ramakrishnan also joining the voice cast.