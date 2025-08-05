Mars’ Loneliest Birthday: Why Curiosity stopped singing

Spoiler: Science > sentimentality.

Thirteen years ago, NASA’s Curiosity rover touched down on Mars, and for one fleeting moment, it celebrated in the most human way possible: by singing Happy Birthday to itself.

The viral moment happened in 2013, when engineers programmed the rover’s Sample Analysis at Mars (SAM) instrument to vibrate out the tune.

It was a quirky, heartwarming gesture, turning a nuclear-powered robot into a somebody for millions back on Earth. But there’s a catch: It only happened once.

Despite the memes imagining a lonely rover serenading itself every year, the truth is more practical.

“There’s no scientific gain from singing on Mars,” says NASA engineer Florence Tan.

With Curiosity’s power supply dwindling, every command must count. No more birthday songs, just groundbreaking science in Gale Crater’s ancient lakebed.

So, is it sadder that Curiosity sang to itself… or that it only did it once? 🚀💔