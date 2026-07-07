Here’s why Wet Leg singer Rhian Teasdale was “kicked out” of GCSE music

Music education’s loss was Wet Leg’s gain.

Wet Leg frontwoman Rhian Teasdale has revealed a rather unorthodox musical education, she was kicked out of her GCSE music course for falling too far behind her classmates.

In a candid interview with The Cut, the indie-rock sensation reflected on her unlikely journey from classroom reject to festival headliner, describing the experience as “hilarious” in hindsight.

Teasdale, who admits she came from a non-musical household, spent years demystifying the craft, realising that technical virtuosity isn’t a prerequisite for joy.

“There are so many bangin’ songs that literally are just two chords,” she said, citing Kings of Leon’s ‘Molly’s Chambers’ as her epiphany moment.

Despite past doubts about her musical future, which briefly led her to work as a stylist, Teasdale now fronts a band that has conquered Glastonbury, released two acclaimed albums, and already finished a third.

Her message is clear: gatekeepers be damned, music belongs to everyone.