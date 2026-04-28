Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz are engaged – and if it feels like that happened quickly, it’s because it did

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz confirm engagement after whirlwind eight-month romance

After about eight months of very low-key dating across Europe and New York – with zero oversharing and just the occasional sighting, suddenly, there’s a ring on Zoë Kravitz’s left ring finger.

Not just any ring – we are talking about a 10-to-12-carat elongated cushion-cut diamond, reportedly worth anywhere from $350,000 to $800,000.

Rumour has it it’s a custom piece from London jeweller Jessica McCormack, who Zoë already works with.

Timeline-wise, this thing moved pretty fast. Both were newly single around mid-2024, first spotted together in Rome in August 2025, then pretty quickly inseparable – London dinners, Berlin marathon support, airport sightings.

By the end of the year, fans were already clocking what looked like a “soft launch” ring. By April 2026, it was official.

There were signs along the way. Lenny Kravitz had already called them “a great match,” and Harry had started talking more openly about wanting to build a life with someone. Still, it’s a fast pivot from private dating to engaged.

Quick timeline:

Aug 2024: Both newly single – Harry splits from Taylor Russell, Zoë ends things with Channing Tatum

Aug 2025: First spotted together in Rome; kissing photos follow in London days later

Sept 2025: Zoë supports Harry at the Berlin Marathon; airport sightings confirm they’re travelling together

Nov 2025: Zoë posts a campaign shot with what fans think is a “soft launch” ring

Dec 2025: Lenny Kravitz publicly backs the relationship, calls them a great match

March 2026: Harry hints at wanting a family in interview – priorities shifting

April 21, 2026: Zoë photographed in London wearing a large diamond ring

April 27, 2026: Engagement confirmed by major outlets – it’s official

What’s next looks busy. Harry’s gearing up for his Together, Together world tour, while Zoë’s deep in promo mode for upcoming film work.