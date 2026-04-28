Sony Revives Tarantino’s ‘Django/Zorro’ crossover with ‘L.A. Confidential’ Oscar Winner

The bounty hunter meets the masked vigilante at last.

Sony just lit a fuse under one of Hollywood’s most legendary what-ifs.

The long-gestating crossover film Django/Zorro has been revived, with Oscar-winning L.A. Confidential scribe Brian Helgeland attached to write.

Based on the 2014 comic co-created by Quentin Tarantino and Matt Wagner, the movie will follow freed slave-turned-bounty hunter Django (originally Jamie Foxx) teaming up with the masked swordsman Zorro (played by Antonio Banderas in 1998’s The Mask of Zorro).

Tarantino, who has talked about this hybrid for years, will not direct.

A previous draft by comedian Jerrod Carmichael was shelved, though Carmichael called it “incredible.”

Foxx and Banderas haven’t formally signed, but Banderas confirmed Tarantino personally pitched him at the 2020 Oscars: “In your hands? Yeah, man!”

The revival arrives as Tarantino prepares his first play, a British farce opening in London’s West End in 2027, having abandoned plans for his tenth and final film, The Movie Critic.