So, who just surpassed Scarlett Johansson as highest-grossing actress of all time?

The queen has officially been dethroned.

Zoe Saldaña has officially ascended to the throne as the highest-grossing actress in cinematic history, a crown long held by Scarlett Johansson.

The monumental shift, tracked by industry site The Numbers, was cemented by the colossal success of Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Saldaña’s career, a unique constellation of era-defining franchises, from the lush jungles of Pandora as Neytiri to the cosmic battlegrounds of the MCU as Gamora and the bridge of the USS Enterprise as Uhura, has now amassed a staggering $15.46 billion in global box office revenue.

This historic feat places her ahead of Johansson’s $15.40 billion and even the highest-grossing male star, Samuel L. Jackson.

Her journey from sci-fi icon to an Oscar-winning performer in Emilia Pérez reflects a versatile powerhouse whose impact is measured in both artistic acclaim and unparalleled commercial reach.