Nightmare on Elm Street revival in development at Paramount

Paramount resurrects the iconic horror legend.

Freddy Krueger is sharpening his claws once more as Paramount Pictures officially reboots the iconic horror franchise A Nightmare on Elm Street.

Under its newly unveiled genre label, Paramount Primal, the studio has secured U.S. rights to adapt the original 1984 screenplay in a deal struck with the Wes Craven estate.

The filmmaker’s widow, Iya Labunka, and son, Jonathan Craven, will produce alongside attorney Marc Toberoff, who helped the family reclaim ownership of the seminal slasher classic.

While plot details remain tightly under wraps, the project promises to introduce the burned-faced dream demon to a new generation of terrified audiences.

Paramount Primal, spearheaded by producers J.D. Lifshitz and Raphael Margules of Barbarian fame, aims to deliver smartly budgeted genre fare.

The franchise’s last big-screen outing arrived in 2010, grossing over $117 million worldwide.

As anticipation builds, the Craven family expresses excitement about continuing Wes’s legacy, inviting fans to gather “around the campfire of today” for the nightmare’s next terrifying chapter.