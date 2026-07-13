Argentina vs England is officially the World Cup’s most expensive semi-final

Time to take out a small personal loan.

Argentina vs England is officially the most expensive semi-final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the secondary ticket market, with the cheapest seats currently going for around US$2,841.

For that kind of money, you could buy a MacBook Pro and still have a bit left over.

It is also more than double the get-in price for France vs Spain, despite that game featuring two of the highest-ranked teams in world football.

Over the past three days, Argentina vs England ticket prices have jumped 34 per cent, briefly hitting US$2,966 before cooling off slightly.

France vs Spain tickets, meanwhile, are heading in the opposite direction. Prices for the Dallas semi-final have dropped 26 per cent to around US$1,325.

So why is everyone throwing money at Argentina vs England?

Probably because these two have history.

There is Diego Maradona and the Hand of God in 1986, David Beckham’s red card in 1998 and enough general World Cup baggage to keep football documentaries running for years.

Then there is Argentina.

The defending champions remain one of the biggest draws of the tournament, and Atlanta already has a strong Argentinian football following, helped in part by Atlanta United’s long connection with former Argentina manager Gerardo “Tata” Martino.

Throw all of that together and, apparently, US$2,841 is now the price of getting through the door.

For context, tickets to the third-place playoff in Miami currently start at around US$1,543. So fans are basically paying double to watch Argentina and England reopen several decades of football drama.

The World Cup final is, naturally, in another financial universe.

Tickets for Sunday’s match at New York New Jersey Stadium are sitting at around US$6,760, although even those have dropped six per cent over the past 72 hours.

Still, when it comes to the semi-finals, Argentina vs England is clearly the ticket everyone wants.

France and Spain might have the rankings, but football fans have once again proved that history, rivalry and a little unresolved beef are very good for business.