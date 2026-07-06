Check out FIFA’s 18-song soundtrack for your 2026 World Cup

The beautiful game is getting its ultimate soundtrack.

FIFA unveiled the star-studded lineup for the 2026 World Cup album, an 18-track global celebration “designed to unite fans worldwide through the power of music and football.”

From the electrifying opener ‘Goals’ to the infectious rhythm of Shakira and Burna Boy’s ‘Dai Dai’, this collection spans continents, languages, and genres with breathtaking ambition.

Featured artists include The Rolling Stones (with a remix), Stormzy, Future, Tyla, Ayra Starr, LISA, Anitta, Rema, and Jelly Roll, alongside breakout voices repping their home nations.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino hails it as “an extraordinarily strong music squad befitting the biggest single-sport event in history.”

With the tournament kicking off June 11 across Mexico, Canada, and the US, coinciding with massive countdown concerts, this album promises to be the pulse of a truly global summer.

Below, we break down every anthem on the tracklist. You can order the album here!



‘Goals’ by LISA, Anitta and Rema

The album’s explosive opener fuses K-pop, Latin pop, and Afrobeats into a propulsive, percussion-soaked anthem about football’s ultimate prize. Produced by Grammy-winner Cirkut, this cross-continental hat trick brings together three of music’s most dominant forces for a celebration that’ll echo around stadiums.

‘Game Time’ by Future and Tyla

Marking the first-ever hip-hop track on a FIFA World Cup soundtrack, Future’s booming rap meets Tyla’s signature global pop energy to capture that pre-kickoff adrenaline rush. With Future’s rallying cry of “20 seconds to game time,” this one’s pure stadium electricity.

‘Illuminate’ by Jessie Reyez and Elyanna

A cinematic blend of alternative R&B, global pop, and Middle Eastern influences, this emotionally charged collaboration bridges continents and cultures. Reyez and Elyanna fuse raw storytelling with Arabic, Chilean, and Western sounds for a moment of pure connection.

‘Echo’ by Daddy Yankee and Shenseea

Reggaeton royalty meets dancehall dynamite in this high-energy banger co-executive produced by Tainy. Sampling Ibrahim Maalouf’s ‘Red & Black Light,’ it’s a rhythmic collision of Caribbean and Latin sounds designed to echo across stadiums worldwide.

‘Por Ella’ by Los Ángeles Azules and Belinda

A cumbia adventure from the legendary Mexican group, delivering nostalgic, danceable vibes that celebrate Latin music’s enduring global influence.

‘Three Nations’ by 21 Savage, Nata Cano and French Montana

An anthem for the three host nations, bringing together hip-hop heavyweights from across borders for a track that honours the unprecedented joint hosting of USA, Canada, and Mexico.

‘No Place Like Home’ by Major Lazer, Nelly Furtado and Davido

Diplo’s dancehall project teams up with Canadian pop icon Furtado and Afrobeats superstar Davido for a homecoming celebration that’s equal parts nostalgic and euphoric.

‘In the Stars (Remix)’ by The Rolling Stones

Rock’s eternal legends get a World Cup makeover, proving that football’s biggest stage welcomes every genre; even the bluesy swagger of Mick Jagger and Keith Richards.

‘Show Me’ by Ayra Starr and Latto

Grammy-nominated Nigerian Afrobeats star Ayra Starr joins forces with Atlanta rapper Latto for a genre-blending banger. It’s West African rhythm meeting Southern trap, with both artists bringing serious swagger.

‘Mi Mexico Lindo’ by Alejandro Fernández

A heartfelt tribute to one of the host nations from the king of Mexican ranchera music, Fernández brings the soul and passion of his homeland to the global stage.

‘Blessings’ by Stormzy, Fridayy and Angel

British grime icon Stormzy joins forces with Fridayy’s gospel-tinged vocals and Angel’s melodic touch for a track that feels like a prayer for football’s greatest show.

‘Energy’ by Ava Max and BIA

Pop powerhouse Ava Max teams up with BIA’s fierce rap flow for a high-voltage anthem that’s all about stadium energy and global unity.

‘Lighter’ by Jelly Roll and Carín León

Country-rap grit meets Mexican regional music in this stomp-clap collaboration that bridges Nashville and Mexico City. Jelly Roll’s raspy delivery pairs perfectly with León’s soulful ranchera stylings.

‘Siir Siir’ by Nora Fatehi, Vegedream and Sanjoy

A truly global fusion featuring Bollywood dancer and singer Fatehi, Ivorian-French Afrobeats artist Vegedream, and Indian producer Sanjoy, bringing South Asian and African rhythms together.

‘Partidazo’ by Danny Ocean

Venezuelan hitmaker Danny Ocean delivers a smooth, melodic celebration of the beautiful game; “partidazo” meaning an epic match in Spanish slang.

‘Champion’ by IShowSpeed

The internet sensation and football superfan brings his viral energy to the World Cup, turning his obsession into an official anthem. Every football fan will feel this one.

‘Love Always Wins’ by Shaggy, Cimafunk and Zema

Dancehall meets Afro-Cuban funk in this feel-good closer from the legendary Shaggy, Cuban sensation Cimafunk, and rising star Zema, a message of unity and joy.

‘Dai Dai’ by Shakira and Burna Boy

The tournament’s closing anthem from two global icons, Colombia’s queen of World Cup anthems and Nigeria’s Afrobeats king, is guaranteed to be the tournament’s most-played track. Their live performance at the Mexico City opener set the tone for the entire World Cup.