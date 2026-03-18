Jay-Z Announces two Yankee Stadium shows celebrating ‘Reasonable Doubt’ and ‘The Blueprint’

Jay-Z is back.

Jay-Z is turning the Bronx into a block party this summer.

Just one day after confirming his headlining slot at the Roots Picnic, the rap mogul has announced two monumental back-to-back shows at Yankee Stadium this July, celebrating the anniversaries of two of his most foundational albums.

On July 10, Hov will take the stage for JAŸ-Z 30, a concert honouring three decades of his landmark debut, Reasonable Doubt.

The very next night, July 11, he’ll return to the same diamond for Jay-Z 25, a 25th-anniversary celebration of the genre-defining classic The Blueprint.

The announcement arrives after weeks of nostalgic moves from the artist.

Fans noticed his name had reverted to the stylised “JAŸ-Z” on streaming platforms, a callback to the Reasonable Doubt era.

He has also finally released the original version of ‘Dead Presidents’ to streaming services, giving purists the sample-clearance-approved cut they’ve waited decades for.

While ticket information has yet to be released, Roc Nation has instructed fans to “stay tuned.”

With two nights celebrating two distinct but equally legendary chapters of his career, the stadium shows are poised to be the hip-hop event of the summer in New York City.