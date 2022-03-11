Pink Floyd remove music from streaming platforms in Russia and Belarus

Pink Floyd are removing their post-1987 music from streaming platforms in Russia and Belarus, including David Gilmour’s solo work.

This morning, Pink Floyd took to social media to announce they will pull some of their music from streaming platforms in Russia and Belarus amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Among the albums to be removed are A Momentary Lapse of Reason, The Division Bell, and The Endless River, but the band’s most successful works will not be affected.

“To stand with the world in strongly condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the works of Pink Floyd, from 1987 onwards, and all of David Gilmour’s solo recordings are being removed from all digital music providers in Russia and Belarus from today,” the band wrote.

Both Roger Waters and David Gilmour have spoken out against the Ukrainian invasion, condemning Vladimir Putin’s actions.

“Russian soldiers, stop killing your brothers. There will be no winners in this war. My daughter-in-law is Ukrainian and my grand-daughters want to visit and know their beautiful country. Stop this before it is all destroyed. Putin must go,” Gilmour wrote on Twitter earlier this month.

Waters published an open letter to a Ukrainian fan this week, writing “I am disgusted by Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, it is a criminal mistake in my opinion, the act of a gangster, there must be an immediate ceasefire”.

“I will do anything I can to help effect the end of this awful war in your country, anything that is except wave a flag to encourage the slaughter.”

It’s a nice gesture for fans in Ukraine, but people in Russia can still happily listen to The Dark Side of the Moon and The Wall, and as far as we can tell, this will only really affect everyday Russians – many of whom disagree with Putin’s invasion as well.