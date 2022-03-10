A pub in England has put a photo of Vladimir Putin on its urinal

An Irish pub in Nottingham, England has installed a giant picture of Vladimir Putin on the urinal in their men’s toilet.

If you’re in need of aiming practice, head over to your fave search engine and find for the cheapest flights to the Midlands of England – because a bar in Nottingham has lined its urinal with a photo of Vladimir Putin.

You’ll find the exquisite piece of urinal decor at the Raglan Road Irish Bar in the English city, prompted by the Russian President’s invasion of Ukraine.

Vladdy has replaced a photo of former US President Donald Trump that watched over the urinal as patrons emptied the night’s bevvies on his smug ol’ face.

“Time for Donald Trump to go and now come have a wee on Vladimir Putin in the men’s loos,” the venue said.

Surely they deck out the cubicles with photos of Vladimir ‘Poo-tin’ next.

The Russian President’s face will only be found in the men’s bathroom, but if you enter the ladies’, you’ll be treated to a poster of Irish singer Daniel O’Donnell instead.

People have been loving the art-installation on Twitter, with one user commenting, “HA, makes me wish I lived in Nottingham to use that urinal. Brilliant, well done”.

Hopefully Vladdy doesn’t get too pissed about the pub’s new decor.